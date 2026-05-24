‘US- India aren't just allies’, says Rubio in meeting with EAM S Jaishankar

The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on an India visit, held bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minsiter (EAM) S Jaishankar at hyderabad House in New Delhi on Sunday. During his remarks at the meeting, Rubio said, ‘India and the US are not just allies but strategic partners. He also emphasised that the relationship extends beyond region and have global effects including the Western Hemisphere.

Addressing External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar during the delegation-level meeting, Rubio highlighted the strength of the partnership. "It has already been a fantastic first day. We're looking forward to our visits and our talks today and learning more about the country," he said.

"As you've highlighted, the United States and India aren't just allies; we're strategic allies, and that's of critical importance," Rubio added. He noted that while the US works with countries worldwide on emerging issues, the relationship with India stands apart due to its strategic nature and potential for cooperation beyond any single region, including in the Western Hemisphere,” said Rubio.

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In his remarks, Rubio also underscored the shared democratic values between the two countries. "We are the two largest democracies in the world, and so that alone is a baseline for incredible cooperation. We have so many common interests that it makes all the sense in the world for us to continue to build upon," he stated.

Rubio described the partnership as already "very solid and strong," dismissing notions of merely restoring or reinvigorating ties. "This is about continuing to build on what is already a very solid and strong strategic partnership. One of the most important ones that we have, and one of the most important ones in the world," he said, quotes ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: During delegation-level talks with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "It has already been a fantastic first day. We're looking forward to our visits and our talks today and learning more about the country... As you've highlighted, the… pic.twitter.com/Bin83TiP20 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

The meeting comes amid ongoing efforts to deepen India-US cooperation across defence, technology, trade, and regional security.

Both sides are expected to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues during Rubio's visit.

The comments reflect the continued momentum in what EAM S Jaishankar describes as a ‘comprehensive global strategic partnership.’

“A very deep, very broad-based cooperation and a relationship that impacts and influences other regions and the world, that is because we have converging interests on many issues and in many parts of the world. ” Jaishankar added.

Also Read: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets PM Modi; invites him to White House

#WATCH | Delhi: During delegation-level talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "We have a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which I think in plain language means that we have a very deep, very broad-based cooperation and a relationship… pic.twitter.com/97TTO5EBpO — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

Rubio’s maiden India visit

Marco Rubio’s maiden is on his maiden visit to India as US Secretary of State is at a very crucial time when both New Delhi and Washington are working to repair and strengthen bilateral ties strained in recent months over trade issues, including US tariffs, and differing approaches on regional matters.

On May 23, Rubio made a stop in Kolkata, where he visited the Mother House and headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity.

Also Read: QUAD at crossroads: Will it write a new era of Indo-Pacific or fade into irrelevance?

He has also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The itinerary includes visits to Agra and Jaipur, alongside high-level talks focused on defence, trade, energy security, technology, supply chains, and regional security.

Rubio will also participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting on May 26.

The partnership is seen as one of the most important globally, with discussions aimed at deepening cooperation amid complex international challenges.

