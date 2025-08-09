US-India Relations At Risk? Ex-US NSA Bolton Warns Trump’s Tariffs Could Aid Russia, China

New Delhi: Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has cautioned that President Donald Trump's tariff measures targeting India, aimed at undermining Russia, might actually produce the opposite effect, potentially pushing New Delhi closer to Moscow and Beijing.

Speaking to CNN, Bolton stated, "Trump's tariffs against India are intended to hurt Russia, but they could push India closer to Russia and to China to oppose these tariffs."

Bolton criticized Trump for undermining decades of US diplomatic efforts to draw India away from its long-standing ties with Russia and China. The tariffs, imposed on India due to its continued purchase of Russian oil, include over 50% in duties, with a 25% secondary tariff justified by Trump as necessary to prevent India from funding Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

However, Bolton noted that the tariffs triggered the "worst outcome" for Washington, as India responded negatively, especially after observing that China was not subjected to similar tariffs. This discrepancy, he warned, could strain US-India relations further.

Bolton also pointed out Trump's softer stance on China, despite an initial trade conflict in April. Trump paused any further escalation with Beijing in anticipation of a potential deal. In contrast, his aggressive trade penalties on India were seen by many as biased and strategically flawed.

In an op-ed published in The Hill, Bolton emphasized that the White House’s leniency towards China, compared to its treatment of India, could represent a serious strategic misstep. “The White House seems headed toward more lenient treatment for Beijing on tariff rates and other metrics than it imposed on New Delhi. If so, it will be a potentially enormous mistake,” he wrote.

Adding to the concerns, Christopher Padilla, a former U.S. trade official and foreign policy expert, warned that these tariffs could inflict long-term damage on U.S.-India relations. Padilla highlighted the risk that India may begin to question the reliability of the US as a strategic partner, especially if the tariffs are remembered in future diplomatic dealings.

So far, the additional tariffs have not deterred India from purchasing oil from Russia. Instead, India has defended its actions, labeling the U.S. trade penalties as "unfair and unreasonable". Russia has supported India, accusing the U.S. of imposing illegal trade pressure, just a week ahead of a scheduled meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Bolton, this upcoming summit could give Putin a strategic advantage, possibly allowing him to exploit the India tariff issue to further his own geopolitical goals.