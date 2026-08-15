/‘US-India relationship stronger than ever’: Marco Rubio extends 80th Independence Day greetings

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended warm wishes to the people of India on the country’s 80th Independence Day, saying that the relationship between the United States and India continues to grow and is “stronger than ever.”
In a statement issued on Friday (local time), Rubio credited the personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping strengthen ties between the two countries.
“On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day. Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the U.S.-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever,” Rubio said.
He highlighted cooperation between the two nations in areas including defence, energy security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation and commerce. According to Rubio, this partnership is helping make both countries, as well as the wider Indian Ocean region, “safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”
“The deep ties of friendship and family between our two peoples form the foundation of a partnership that is innovative, resilient, and forward-looking. The United States looks forward to the future our two countries will build together,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Indian national flag was hoisted at the Indian High Commission in Canberra on Saturday (local time) as part of the ‘Suryapath Tiranga’ initiative. The initiative aims to carry the Tricolour across the world from one sunrise to the next to mark India’s 80th Independence Day.
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday. This year’s celebrations will mark 150 years of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ and highlight the role of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.
For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.
According to a press release, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will receive the Prime Minister at the Red Fort. Modi will then inspect the Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.
The Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort to hoist the National Flag, with Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan assisting him. The flag hoisting will coincide with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.
Modi will then address the nation, marking his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort ramparts. At the end of his address, NCC cadets and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by the National Anthem.
Around 2,500 boys and girls from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with ‘My Bharat’ volunteers, will take part in the celebrations. They will be seated along Gyanpath and form the words ‘Vande Mataram’.
(with ANI inputs)
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