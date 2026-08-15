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‘US-India relationship stronger than ever’: Marco Rubio extends 80th Independence Day greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 07:28 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:28 AM IST
‘US-India relationship stronger than ever’: Marco Rubio extends 80th Independence Day greetings
Image Credit: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (IANS)

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‘US-India relationship stronger than ever’: Marco Rubio extends 80th Independence Day greetings
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