'US-India Relationship Will Continue To Grow': EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed strong confidence in the continued growth of the US-India relationship, emphasising the close ties between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. He also mentioned that he would be representing India at the inauguration of President-elect Trump.

While addressing a press conference in Madrid along with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, the EAM said, "We saw very strong growth in different dimensions of India-US relations. So based on our previous record and based on close contacts between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, we are very confident that our relationship will continue to grow."

"At the inauguration (of President-elect Trump), I will be representing my government," Jaishankar added.

The External Affairs Minister also underscored India's growing interest in the Mediterranean region, highlighting that annual trade with the region now amounts to USD 80 billion. He emphasized that India's presence and engagement in the Mediterranean are set to expand in the coming years and expressed the importance of Spain's support in this endeavour.

"India has a fairly strong interest in the Mediterranean. When we look at the Mediterranean as a region, our annual trade with the Mediterranean today is about $80 billion... I do want to underline that India will be more visible in the Mediterranean in times to come, and certainly, in that process, we count very much on Spain's support," he said.

The EAM is currently on a diplomatic visit to Spain till January 14, making it his first visit to Spain as the Foreign Minister, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Jaishankar emphasised the importance of countries with shared values and aligned interests working more closely together. He expressed a strong belief that strengthening India-Spain relations, along with enhanced India-EU collaboration, could contribute to stability in an increasingly uncertain world.

"The world may look today a little volatile and uncertain. It is important that countries and partners who have similar attitudes and converging interests work more closely. I'm very confident that strong India-Spain relations and a strong India-EU collaboration can be a stabilising factor in a turbulent world," the EAM added.

