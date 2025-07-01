US-India Trade Deal Nears Completion, Says White House

The long-anticipated trade deal between the United States and India appears to be nearing completion after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President and his trade team very soon announce trade deal with India. She also highligited India's as a "strategic ally" in the Indo-Pacific region.

"India remains a very strategic ally in the Asia Pacific and the President has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and he will continue to have that," Leavitt said.

Responding to a question from ANI the US President's last week announcement that the trade deal with India is close and this could happen anytime soon, Leavitt said, “Yes, the President said that last week (that the US and India are very close to a trade deal), and it remains true. I just spoke to our Secretary of Commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India.”

The remarks come as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is in current visit to United States to participate in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting. On Monday, he inaugurated a United Nations exhibition titled "The Human Cost of Terrorism," aimed at highlighting the global impact of state-sponsored terrorism.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had shared details of the phone conversation that took place between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada.

"For the next meeting of QUAD, PM Modi invited President Trump to India. While accepting the invitation, President Trump said that he is excited to come to India," Misri said in a video message.

The White House spokesperson's remarks on India's importance in the Indo-Pacific came shortly after she addressed another ANI question about a possible trade deal between India and the US.

