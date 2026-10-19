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US-India trade deal ‘very close’? Rubio hints at near-final stage ahead of talks with Jaishankar

Rubio described India as an important ally whose energy requirements needed to be considered before Washington imposed tariffs or sanctions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
US-India trade deal ‘very close’? Rubio hints at near-final stage ahead of talks with Jaishankar
Image Credit: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (IANS)

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US-India trade deal ‘very close’? Rubio hints at near-final stage ahead of talks with Jaishankar
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