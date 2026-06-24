/US-India trade deal ‘very very close to conclusion’: Says US official

US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, said Washington is "very, very close" to sealing a major historic trade agreement with India. Speaking at an event, she said, "Back in February 2026, we announced that we were finally going to wrap up this big trade deal. And right now, we're really, really close."
Further adding, she said that the agreement would give American goods much better access to India's huge market of 1.4 billion people, on fair terms that benefit both sides.
"This deal is going to open up India's 1.4 billion consumers to American products in a way that's reciprocal and good for both countries," Morrison said. "We're pushing hard to hit our bigger goal, Mission 500 ,which is $500 billion in total trade between the US and India by 2030."
Highlighting recent trade performance, Morrison noted that 2025 was a "historic year" for India-US trade.
"We raised bilateral trade for goods to 149 billion. That's more than a 20 million increase from 2024. US exports to India alone rose by 9.8 per cent," she said.
On the investment side, Morrison noted that Indian companies are showing strong interest in the United States.
“At SelectUSA, we saw $20 billion worth of new Indian investment commitments into the US, including $1.1 billion in immediate investments,” she said.
She emphasised that both countries are moving quickly and with real urgency to deepen their economic partnership, highlighting the growing momentum in India-US trade and investment ties.
Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday to push forward negotiations on the Interim Trade Agreement, which was originally launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.
The US Embassy in India posted on X that it remains focused on securing a fair and reciprocal trade deal that opens up markets for American exporters while delivering benefits to both nations.
According to the embassy, the high-level meeting at Vanijya Bhawan discussed advancing both the interim agreement and the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement.
Ambassador Greer was joined by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and a senior American trade delegation for the talks.
Earlier, Minister Goyal welcomed the American delegation at the Department of Commerce and expressed optimism about the future of the India-US trade relationship.
(with ANI inputs)
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