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US-India trade deal ‘very very close to conclusion’: Says US official

On the investment side, Morrison noted that Indian companies are showing strong interest in the United States.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 06:26 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 06:31 AM IST
US-India trade deal ‘very very close to conclusion’: Says US official
Image Credit: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (Image: IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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