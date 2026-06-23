/US-India trade deal: Why farmers, opposition are raising a voice against the agreement

"On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the US ruled that President Trump’s reciprocal tariff strategy was illegal. The very tariff concession that the US had offered India in the February 6, 2026, joint statement effectively disappeared overnight. Within hours of the US Supreme Court ruling, the US imposed a temporary 10% tariff on all its trading partners, including India. The legal basis for this expires on July 24, 2026. There is considerable uncertainty on what will happen thereafter. However, India along with about 60 other countries, is under investigation by the US for unfair trade practices that supposedly violate US laws. Final outcomes from this investigation are expected in the coming weeks," said Ramesh.



The Congress leader alleged that the US is using the trade investigation as a threat to get India to formally sign the agreement as announced on February 6, 2026. "Such an agreement is not a deal but a steal by the US. Indian farmers in different states that include J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra will be very adversely impacted. The US makes very little firm commitments, whereas India commits to at least trebling its present levels of annual imports from the US," said Ramesh.