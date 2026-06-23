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US-India trade deal: Why farmers, opposition are raising a voice against the agreement

US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer has arrived in India for key trade talks with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
US-India trade deal: Why farmers, opposition are raising a voice against the agreement
Image Credit: X/Sergio Gor

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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