/US-India trade deal: Why farmers, opposition are raising a voice against the agreement

India and the United States are holding advanced rounds of negotiations to finalise a bilateral trade agreement that could unlock new economic opportunities and deepen economic ties between the two nations. US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer has arrived in India for key trade talks with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. Greer's visit comes at a crucial stage in the ongoing negotiations between India and Washington on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA).
However, a certain section of farmers and the Congress party have raised their voices against the trade deal. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that despite the India-US joint statement on trade, there is no clarity over tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
"On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the US ruled that President Trump’s reciprocal tariff strategy was illegal. The very tariff concession that the US had offered India in the February 6, 2026, joint statement effectively disappeared overnight. Within hours of the US Supreme Court ruling, the US imposed a temporary 10% tariff on all its trading partners, including India. The legal basis for this expires on July 24, 2026. There is considerable uncertainty on what will happen thereafter. However, India along with about 60 other countries, is under investigation by the US for unfair trade practices that supposedly violate US laws. Final outcomes from this investigation are expected in the coming weeks," said Ramesh.
The Congress leader alleged that the US is using the trade investigation as a threat to get India to formally sign the agreement as announced on February 6, 2026. "Such an agreement is not a deal but a steal by the US. Indian farmers in different states that include J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra will be very adversely impacted. The US makes very little firm commitments, whereas India commits to at least trebling its present levels of annual imports from the US," said Ramesh.
Ramesh questioned where the guarantee is that tariffs will not be unilaterally imposed or threatened to be imposed even if India signs a deal.
"There is absolutely no need for India to be bamboozled into signing any trade agreement which, as it stands now, is heavily against India's interests. The Modi Government must seek inspiration from Malaysia, which has rebuffed its own trade deal with the US following the US Supreme Court’s verdict," said Jairam Ramesh.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) national president Gurnam Singh Chaduni has also voiced his concern against the deal. Chaduni warned that the deal could adversely affect farmers, livestock rearers, and dairy and poultry farmers. The farmer leader expressed concern, saying that India might further open its agricultural market to American products as part of the deal.
He claimed that reducing import duties on products such as cotton, sorghum, soybean oil and orange juice would expose Indian farmers to competition from heavily subsidised American imports. Chaduni said that this could weaken domestic agriculture, reduce farm incomes and increase economic distress in rural areas.
Chaduni also questioned the government over reports of entry of American dairy, poultry and genetically modified (GM) agricultural products into the Indian market.
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