US-India Trade Talks On January 13; US Envoy Gor Calls It 'Not Easy' Task

Sergio Gor took the oath as the new US Ambassador-designate to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia at the US Embassy in New Delhi on Monday. He will present his credentials to the President of India later this week.

Addressing the gathering at the embassy, the US envoy said regarding the India-US trade talks, “Both sides remain actively engaged, with the next call scheduled for tomorrow,” signalling continuity in bilateral engagement amid ongoing tariff disputes and market-access challenges between the two nations.

#WATCH | Delhi: After assuming charge as the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor says, "Many of you have asked me for an update on the ongoing trade deal negotiations. Both sides continue to actively engage. In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow. India is the world's… pic.twitter.com/jKhEQhHwNM — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2026

Though Gor did not discuss any other details about the US-India trade talks. The update comes after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's recent statement alleging US-India trade deal collapsed because PM Modi didn't call Trump.

India currently faces 50% tariffs on Indian goods since August 2025, and is awaiting a finalised deal with the US.

US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor’s statement brings hope amid the looming 500% tarrif threat after Senator Lindsey Graham announced on January 7th that the US President Donald Trump approved the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025. This bill allows the US to leverage 500 % taffirs on countries importing Russian oil.

During his address, Sergio Gor also added that India is the world's largest nation. India presents complex challenges to finalising the India-US trade deal.

“We will continue to work closely together on other very important areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education, and health,” Gor added, quotes ANI.

During his address, he also claimed India to be the most essential partner to the US. “No partner is more essential than India, he said.

The new US envoy also expressed his commitment to elevate India-US partnership to new heights.

President Donald Trump announced Sergio Gor's nomination as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South/Central Asia in August last year.





