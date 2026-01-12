Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3005800https://zeenews.india.com/india/us-india-trade-talks-on-january-13-us-envoy-gor-calls-it-not-easy-task-3005800.html
NewsIndiaUS-India Trade Talks On January 13; US Envoy Gor Calls It Not Easy Task
INDIA US TRADE PACT

US-India Trade Talks On January 13; US Envoy Gor Calls It 'Not Easy' Task

New US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor took oath on Monday, pledging to elevate bilateral ties while confirming active trade negotiations in the ongoing US-India Trade talks continue with a key meeting set for tomorrow.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US-India Trade Talks On January 13; US Envoy Gor Calls It 'Not Easy' Task(Image Source: ANI)

Sergio Gor took the oath as the new US Ambassador-designate to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia at the US Embassy in New Delhi on Monday. He will present his credentials to the President of India later this week.

Addressing the gathering at the embassy, the US envoy said regarding the India-US trade talks, “Both sides remain actively engaged, with the next call scheduled for tomorrow,” signalling continuity in bilateral engagement amid ongoing tariff disputes and market-access challenges between the two nations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Though Gor did not discuss any other details about the US-India trade talks. The update comes after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's recent statement alleging US-India trade deal collapsed because PM Modi didn't call Trump.

India currently faces 50% tariffs on Indian goods since August 2025, and is awaiting a finalised deal with the US.

US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor’s statement brings hope amid the looming 500% tarrif threat after Senator Lindsey Graham announced on January 7th that the US President Donald Trump approved the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025. This bill allows the US to leverage 500 % taffirs on countries importing Russian oil.

During his address, Sergio Gor also added that India is the world's largest nation. India presents complex challenges to finalising the India-US trade  deal.
“We will continue to work closely together on other very important areas such as security,  counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education, and health,” Gor added, quotes ANI.

During his address, he also claimed India to be the most essential partner to the US. “No partner is more essential than India, he said.

The new US envoy also expressed his commitment to elevate India-US partnership to new heights.

President Donald Trump announced Sergio Gor's nomination as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South/Central Asia in August last year.


Also Read: Amid Rising Tension, Trump Declares Himself 'Acting President Of Venezuela'

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indian Army
Explained: Indian Army's Integrated Battle Groups Plan For China Border
Technology
How To Use UPI Payments Without Internet? Mind-Blowing Service Could Help...
Technology
AI Voice Scam Explained: Indore Teacher Duped Of Rs 1,00,000; How To Avoid
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-1-2026: Bhagyathara BT-37 Monday Draw SHORTLY
CBI
Karur Stampede Tragedy: TVK Chief Vijay Appears Before CBI As Probe Heats Up
US Venezuela operation
Do China, US Possess Lethal Direct Energy Weapons? Viral Post Sparks Row
GATE 2026
GATE 2026 Admit Card To Be Out Soon At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Steps Here
Heartwarming moments
Watch Video: Girl Surprises 'Waiter' Boyfriend At His Workplace Restaurant
usa iran
‘Iran Called To Negotiate’, Claims Trump
National Youth Day
National Youth Day: Prez Murmu Hails Swami Swami Vivekananda’s Global Legacy