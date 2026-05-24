US invites Tibetan leader, Penpa Tsering, to Marco Rubio's Independence Day reception in Delhi

The United States has invited Penpa Tsering, the elected president of the Central Tibetan Administration, Tibet's government-in-exile, to a reception in New Delhi marking America's 250th Independence Day, at which Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to speak. The invitation is being read as a deliberate signal of Washington's continued support for Tibetan issues, even as the Trump administration has been working to reset its relationship with China following the President's recent visit to Beijing.

According to the reports, for the Tibetan exile community, which has been based primarily in India since the Dalai Lama fled Tibet in 1959, the gesture carries considerable symbolic weight. The Central Tibetan Administration, headquartered in Dharamshala, represents more than 100,000 Tibetans in exile and has long advocated for genuine autonomy, cultural preservation, and human rights in Tibet.

Penpa Tsering, who was re-elected to lead the CTA, has consistently pointed to US legislative backing as a cornerstone of international support for the Tibetan cause, including laws affirming Tibetan religious freedoms and opposing Chinese interference in the process of selecting the Dalai Lama's successor.

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The invitation aligns with longstanding bipartisan US policy enshrined in the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, which calls for direct engagement with the CTA and international scrutiny of Chinese conduct in Tibet, including the unresolved disappearance of the Panchen Lama, the reports added.

Beijing is almost certain to object. China views any formal elevation of the exile administration as interference in its internal affairs and has intensified efforts in recent years to control the narrative around Tibetan Buddhism, particularly regarding the future reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, a question it insists falls under state authority.

For the Tibetan movement, the high-visibility invitation offers both a morale boost and an international platform at a moment when great-power politics and shifting foreign policy priorities risk pushing the cause to the margins. The message from Washington, at least for now, appears to be that support for Tibet has not been quietly traded away.

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