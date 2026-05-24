Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3050111https://zeenews.india.com/india/us-invites-tibetan-leader-penpa-tsering-to-marco-rubios-independence-day-reception-in-delhi-3050111.html
NewsIndiaUS invites Tibetan leader, Penpa Tsering, to Marco Rubio's Independence Day reception in Delhi
TIBETAN LEADER PENPA TSERING

US invites Tibetan leader, Penpa Tsering, to Marco Rubio's Independence Day reception in Delhi

Penpa Tsering, who was re-elected to lead the CTA, has consistently pointed to US legislative backing as a cornerstone of international support for the Tibetan cause, including laws affirming Tibetan religious freedoms and opposing Chinese interference in the process of selecting the Dalai Lama's successor.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 06:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US invites Tibetan leader, Penpa Tsering, to Marco Rubio's Independence Day reception in DelhiTibetan leader Penpa Tsering (Photo Credit: ANI/File photo)

The United States has invited Penpa Tsering, the elected president of the Central Tibetan Administration, Tibet's government-in-exile, to a reception in New Delhi marking America's 250th Independence Day, at which Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to speak. The invitation is being read as a deliberate signal of Washington's continued support for Tibetan issues, even as the Trump administration has been working to reset its relationship with China following the President's recent visit to Beijing.

According to the reports, for the Tibetan exile community, which has been based primarily in India since the Dalai Lama fled Tibet in 1959, the gesture carries considerable symbolic weight. The Central Tibetan Administration, headquartered in Dharamshala, represents more than 100,000 Tibetans in exile and has long advocated for genuine autonomy, cultural preservation, and human rights in Tibet.

Penpa Tsering, who was re-elected to lead the CTA, has consistently pointed to US legislative backing as a cornerstone of international support for the Tibetan cause, including laws affirming Tibetan religious freedoms and opposing Chinese interference in the process of selecting the Dalai Lama's successor.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: ‘Good news’ in the next few hours, says Rubio hinting at US-Iran deal

The invitation aligns with longstanding bipartisan US policy enshrined in the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, which calls for direct engagement with the CTA and international scrutiny of Chinese conduct in Tibet, including the unresolved disappearance of the Panchen Lama, the reports added.

Beijing is almost certain to object. China views any formal elevation of the exile administration as interference in its internal affairs and has intensified efforts in recent years to control the narrative around Tibetan Buddhism, particularly regarding the future reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, a question it insists falls under state authority.

For the Tibetan movement, the high-visibility invitation offers both a morale boost and an international platform at a moment when great-power politics and shifting foreign policy priorities risk pushing the cause to the margins. The message from Washington, at least for now, appears to be that support for Tibet has not been quietly traded away.

Also Read: ‘Stupid people…,’ says Rubio on racist remarks on Indians in US | Watch EAM Jaishankar’s expression

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 101 powers PBKS to 7-wicket win over LSG
Mumbai Indians
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Lomror, Ruchit as replacements for QDK, Bawa
US-Iran war
US prepares for new military strikes against Iran | DNA Explained
Kapurthala jail
Kapurthala Jail riot: Inmates demolish barrack 4 walls, heavy police deployed
MP heatwave
MP weather alert: IMD Bhopal issues severe 5-day heatwave red alert
Jacob Bethell
Big blow to RCB! Jacob Bethell returns to England, to miss rest of IPL 2026
Twisha Sharma death case
SC takes suo motu cognisance over Twisha Sharma death case, hearing on Monday
Jammu schools
J&K summer vacations 2026: School holidays announced for Jammu division
China mine blast
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in China mine blast; death toll rises to 90
Marco Rubio in India
Marco Rubio's witty take on Delhi's blistering heat goes viral | VIDEO