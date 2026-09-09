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US-Iran clash in Hormuz, Houthis hit Saudi: Why India should worry

India imports about 90% of its oil needs, leaving fuel costs vulnerable to a prolonged rise in crude prices. Higher import bills could also affect the rupee and inflation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
US-Iran clash in Hormuz, Houthis hit Saudi: Why India should worry
Image Credit: A ship fires missiles at an undisclosed location. (Photo: Reuters)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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