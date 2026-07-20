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US-Iran military confrontation: Why Strait of Hormuz battle has India worried

The fragile US-Iran understanding is facing another test after a series of attacks in the region. India is tracking the situation as any prolonged conflict could affect energy supplies, shipping routes and the safety of its citizens in the Gulf.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 02:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 02:45 AM IST
US-Iran military confrontation: Why Strait of Hormuz battle has India worried
Image Credit: Iran rains hell on US military targets. (Photo: ANI)

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