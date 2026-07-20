/US-Iran military confrontation: Why Strait of Hormuz battle has India worried

US-Iran Conflict: The fragile understanding between the United States and Iran has taken another hit after a fresh exchange of attacks pushed both sides closer to another major confrontation. The latest escalation began after two US military personnel were killed in Jordan. It prompted Washington to launch retaliatory strikes and raising concerns over a full-fledged war in West Asia.
The latest escalation could create problems for India as a large number of Indians live and work in the Gulf and higher oil prices pose a risk to the economy. A prolonged military confrontation could put thousands of Indians living and working in the Gulf at risk, disrupt energy supplies and push fuel prices higher at a time when the economy is already dealing with inflation challenges.
The latest tensions come weeks after the United States and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 17, which had offered a possible path towards reducing hostilities and easing economic restrictions on Tehran. The agreement has now suffered repeated setbacks as both sides accuse each other of violating its terms.
The main flashpoint in the confrontation is the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy routes. Nearly one-fifth of the world’s energy supplies pass through the narrow waterway. It gives Iran a major strategic advantage because of its location. The United States has been trying to ensure that shipping lanes continue to operate freely, while Tehran has continued to use control over the strait as a source of leverage.
Iran's leadership has argued that Washington cannot be trusted after “repeated breaches” of agreements. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei criticised the US approach on social media, saying the "repeated breaches of the agreement" showed that the "signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility”.
Tehran has also continued efforts to formalise some form of control or fee mechanism for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Citing international maritime law, Iranian officials have referred to charging fees for "environmental services" from vessels using the route. Given the Strait's role in energy trade, any restrictions on the waterway could directly affect international oil markets.
Iran has also changed its military approach during the latest phase of the conflict. It has used faster and more manoeuvrable missiles in its attacks on US positions in the region. These weapons have made defence systems work difficult to intercept them.
Analysts have said that Tehran has invested heavily in improving missile accuracy after earlier conflicts exposed weaknesses in its capabilities.
Meanwhile, the United States is trying to manage two priorities at the same time – carrying out military strikes while ensuring that energy routes in the region are not disrupted. Washington carried out the latest strikes after two US service members were killed in Jordan in an Iranian missiles attack. US officials said the action was a response to repeated attacks on American personnel.
India has close ties with West Asia through trade, energy supplies and its large community living across the Gulf. Millions of Indians work in countries in the region, while thousands of Indian sailors are part of crews operating commercial ships that pass through these waters.
A full-fledged war could put Indian citizens and shipping workers in a difficult situation. Any disruption in the region could also affect the movement of vessels and create challenges for those dependent on Gulf routes. The government has engaged with both sides over the safety of Indians affected by the fighting.
The economic impact is another concern. India gets much of its crude oil from overseas, so any trouble around the Strait of Hormuz can have a direct impact on its energy plans. A jump in oil prices can soon be felt in daily life, with higher fuel bills affecting transport costs and household spending.
New Delhi has been calling on both Washington and Tehran to step back from military action and find a way through talks. The situation in West Asia matters to India because the region plays an important role in energy supplies, trade routes and the lives of millions of Indians who work there.
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