/US-Iran peace deal gave Pakistan a diplomatic win; did India miss out?

New Delhi: The peace deal between the United States and Iran has been welcomed across the world. As details of the negotiations emerged, Pakistan found itself receiving credit for its diplomatic role, while India's absence from the process became a talking point in political and strategic circles.
Observers are asking whether New Delhi missed a chance to play a larger part in one of the biggest diplomatic breakthroughs of recent years.
Announced after four months of confrontation between Washington and Tehran, the agreement is expected to bring an end to hostilities between the two countries and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime routes. The formal signing is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19.
Leaders from the Middle East and beyond have described the agreement as a major diplomatic achievement. Along with Gulf countries and other mediators, Pakistan too has been credited for helping move the talks forward at different stages.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the breakthrough on Monday (June 15) and expressed hope that it would help restore peace and ensure freedom of navigation through critical sea routes.
He said the conflict had caused "serious economic difficulties across the world" and resulted in loss of life and property in several countries.
"We hope to reach a durable settlement on the remaining issues through dialogue," he said.
Notably, the prime minister made no reference to Pakistan's role in the peace process.
Islamabad was among the first countries to publicly announce that an understanding had been reached between Washington and Tehran.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said both sides had agreed to "immediately and permanently halt military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon”.
He added that countries involved in mediation would meet later this week to prepare the ground for negotiations on "technical issues”.
US President Donald Trump later confirmed the agreement and said he had authorised the end of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.
He wrote on his Truth Social, “Congratulations to everyone. Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow."
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) too welcomed the US-Iran agreement. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India supports freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and welcomes efforts that contribute to peace and stability in the region.
He also expressed hope that the development would strengthen ongoing peace efforts in Ukraine.
For Pakistan, the diplomatic dividends could be substantial.
Speaking to the BBC, Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, said Pakistan's role in facilitating the deal could strengthen its position in the Middle East and give it an advantage in its strategic competition with India.
He said the agreement was not only a diplomatic success for Pakistan but also a setback to India's long-running efforts to diplomatically isolate its neighbour.
“Pakistan's efforts in helping secure this deal between the United States and Iran have delivered it a major win in its strategic competition with India,” Kugelman said.
According to him, the Middle East is a vital region for both countries because of its importance for energy supplies, investment and political influence.
He said, "Pakistan is now viewed by many major players in the Middle East as an important power broker and perhaps even a net security provider."
He also believes the achievement could help the country’s civilian and military leadership at home, where both have faced criticism over political and economic challenges.
“This could help rebuild the country's international image after years of negative headlines involving terrorism and political instability,” he said.
Former Indian diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao urged a more measured view of the development. She told the BBC that Indian scepticism toward Pakistan's role stems from decades of difficult relations between the two countries. However, she argued that diplomacy should be judged through the lens of national interests.
"There is some hesitation in responding to the role Pakistan is playing because our relations with the country are very poor," she said and added, "Diplomacy is not a morality play or a cricket scoreboard where winners and losers are clearly visible”.
Some Opposition leaders and commentators believe India did not play a meaningful role in an initiative that many countries have described as a diplomatic success.
Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised the government in a post on X.
“The development poses uncomfortable questions about our place in the emerging world order. This agreement came through the efforts of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. Despite our cultural ties with Iran and Prime Minister Modi's highly publicised personal relationship with President Trump, India was nowhere in the picture," he wrote.
He argued that New Delhi failed to use these relationships to enhance India's diplomatic influence or contribute to the peace effort.
“For years, India worked to expose Pakistan's role in sponsoring and exporting terrorism. Under the UPA (Congress-led United Progressive Alliance) government, sustained diplomatic efforts led to Pakistan being placed on the FATF grey list. But today, Pakistan has successfully presented itself as a stakeholder in world stability and a beacon of peace," he said.
Senior journalist and author Kallol Bhattacherjee offered a different assessment. He said Pakistan's contribution should be welcomed if it helps regional stability, especially given India's dependence on energy supplies from the Gulf.
"Pakistan has played a role through its own initiative that will help India as well; and therefore, we need to think constructively beyond South Asia's regional dynamics," he said.
He also argued that India has little reason to feel threatened by Pakistan's diplomatic activity in West Asia.
At the same time, he suggested that New Delhi should use the moment to strengthen its ties with Tehran.
"It is time for India to repair and reorganise its ties with Iran, which has long been one of its partners," he said.
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