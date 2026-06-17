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US-Iran peace deal gave Pakistan a diplomatic win; did India miss out?

Announced after four months of confrontation between Washington and Tehran, the agreement is expected to bring an end to hostilities between the two countries and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime routes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 01:53 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 01:53 AM IST
US-Iran peace deal gave Pakistan a diplomatic win; did India miss out?
Image Credit: A teacher of the Gurukul School of Art makes an artwork to greet on USA Iran peace deal, in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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