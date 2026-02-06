US–Iran talks in Oman raise hopes, but war preparations continue on both sides

Indirect talks between the United States and Iran, held in Muscat, Oman, have emerged as a last-ditch effort to prevent a wider conflict that could engulf not just the Middle East but also have global consequences. The negotiations, mediated by Oman, took place amid heightened military preparedness by both sides, underlining the deep mistrust that continues to define US-Iran relations.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the high-stakes talks, examining whether the dialogue could avert war or merely delay an inevitable escalation.

The negotiations were indirect, with Iranian and American officials not meeting face-to-face. Instead, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi conveyed messages and conditions between the two sides. Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation included President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. The same US envoys are also involved in efforts to resolve the Russia–Ukraine war, which remains unresolved despite repeated diplomatic initiatives.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Araghchi described the talks as “positive” despite what he acknowledged was a deep atmosphere of distrust following the June 2025 conflict. He said Iran had clearly placed its concerns, interests and rights before the United States, while also listening to the American position. According to him, the future of the dialogue will depend on consultations in Tehran and Washington, with any further talks to be scheduled through Oman if both sides agree on the framework.

However, major differences remain unresolved. Iran has made it clear that negotiations will be limited strictly to its nuclear programme. Tehran insists on its right to enrich uranium domestically and has ruled out transferring more than 400 kilograms of enriched uranium abroad. The US, on the other hand, wants a broader agenda that includes Iran’s missile programme, its oil and gas trade with China, and its relations with Israel, which Iran has categorically rejected.

Even as talks were underway, signs of war readiness were evident. The US issued a fresh advisory urging its citizens to immediately leave Iran, citing deteriorating security conditions, disrupted transport, communication restrictions, and limited diplomatic support. Americans were advised to exit Iran by land routes through Armenia or Türkiye, and dual nationals were warned to conceal their US identity due to the risk of detention.

Iran, drawing from experience, particularly talks held in Muscat a day before previous Israeli strikes, has also prepared for potential conflict. Ahead of the negotiations, Tehran confirmed the frontline deployment of its Khorramshahr-4 missile, its most powerful medium-range ballistic missile. With a range of 2,000 kilometres, a payload capacity of up to 1,800 kilograms, and speeds reportedly reaching Mach 12 or higher, the missile is capable of striking targets across Israel and US bases in the region. Its advanced guidance system allows last-moment manoeuvres, making interception difficult.

Israeli intelligence agencies have previously identified Khorramshahr-4 as the missile used by Iran during earlier attacks involving cluster munitions, which Israel’s military acknowledged caused significant damage. The missile is believed to be based on North Korea’s Hwasong-10 design, itself derived from Soviet-era Scud technology.

According to Israeli media citing intelligence sources, Iran has also finalised a multi-phase retaliation plan in the event of a US strike. This reportedly includes activating underground command systems, launching missile and drone attacks on US bases, opening proxy fronts through Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iraqi militias, conducting cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, and disrupting global oil supplies by targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

While the Oman talks have created a narrow window for diplomacy, the parallel military preparations on both sides suggest limited confidence in a peaceful outcome. With missiles deployed and contingency plans in place, the negotiations appear less like a breakthrough and more like an attempt to manage escalation rather than eliminate it.