US-Iran tensions spike after Oman talks as Trump signals military, economic pressure

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated sharply following indirect talks held in Oman, as Washington took a series of steps that Tehran views as preparations for military action rather than diplomacy. While Iranian officials initially described the talks as positive, subsequent statements and policy moves by US President Donald Trump have intensified fears of an imminent confrontation.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how the diplomatic engagement in Oman was followed almost immediately by aggressive signals from the White House. According to the programme, the developments have fundamentally altered Iran’s perception of US intentions, shifting expectations from negotiation towards conflict.

Soon after being briefed on the Oman discussions, President Trump publicly claimed that Iran was “begging” for a deal and warned that another US naval fleet was moving towards the region. Following the talks, the US aircraft carrier strike group USS Abraham Lincoln reportedly changed its position, moving closer to Iran. The carrier, earlier stationed around 800 kilometres away in the Arabian Sea, is now believed to be approximately 700 kilometres from Iranian territory, placing it within operational range of US fighter jets, including F-35C and F-18 Super Hornets.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The situation was further aggravated when Trump signed an order imposing additional tariffs on countries trading with Iran. Under the new policy, nations importing Iranian oil, gas, petrochemicals or other goods could face up to 25 per cent additional taxes on their exports to the United States. These secondary sanctions effectively force countries to choose between maintaining trade relations with Iran or retaining access to the US market, a move expected to significantly impact Iran’s key trading partners such as China, Iraq, Turkey and the UAE.

Iran, already struggling under the weight of long-standing sanctions, is facing severe economic distress, with food inflation exceeding 70 per cent, a sharply devalued currency and widespread unemployment. Against this backdrop, Tehran’s tone hardened. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran’s missile programme would never be part of negotiations and warned that any US attack would be met with strikes on American bases across the region.

Meanwhile, on the global stage, Washington is also encountering resistance from its allies over Greenland. While President Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring the strategically important territory, France and Canada have opened consulates in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, signalling strong support for Greenland’s sovereignty and Denmark’s authority over the region. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the move was not only symbolic but also reflected Canada’s readiness to contribute to Greenland’s security.

The opening of the consulates is being seen as a direct challenge to US ambitions in the Arctic, reinforcing the message that Western allies are unwilling to support any unilateral attempt by Washington to alter Greenland’s status. Together, the developments in West Asia and the Arctic underline a growing diplomatic and strategic pushback against the United States, even as the risk of conflict with Iran continues to rise.