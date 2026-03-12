US-Iran war: Govt tracking safety of Indian ships, sailors operating in Gulf region

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Thursday that the number of Indian-flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region remains unchanged at 28, and all Indian vessels and crew are being actively monitored for their safety and security. As many as 24 of these Indian ships are located west of the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 677 Indian seafarers, and four vessels are on the east of the Strait with 101 Indian seafarers on board.

Authorities, ship managers, and recruitment agencies are closely coordinating with Indian embassies and local authorities to ensure safety and render medical assistance, the statement said. Advisories issued on precautionary measures to safeguard Indian seafarers, Indian-flagged vessels and maritime trade operations issued by DG Shipping on February 28 remain in force.

Overall, port operations across India remain stable. A Standard Operating Procedure has been issued for all major ports and State Maritime Boards to proactively facilitate shipping lines and exporters through stakeholder coordination and time-bound grievance redressal. A nodal officer as a Single Point of Contact has been appointed by all major ports, the statement said.

Major ports have also been directed to provide priority berthing for LPG vessels.

Ports have also implemented facilitation measures such as permitting storage of affected Middle East-bound cargo as transshipment cargo, allotting additional storage space, enabling ad-hoc vessel berthing, prioritising handling of perishable and returning export cargo, expediting "Back to Town" movement in coordination with Customs, and enhancing bunkering support wherever feasible.

Besides, major ports have been advised to coordinate with agencies like Customs and DGFT, consider relief in port charges, and submit daily action-taken reports to the Ministry to ensure seamless logistics support during the crisis period.

The government has taken coordinated measures across infrastructure, financial facilitation, energy security monitoring, and vessel safety operations.

A dedicated 24-hour control room is operational both in the Ministry (28 February 2026) and the Directorate General of Shipping. The Directorate is also maintaining constant contact with ship owners, operators, and the families of seafarers to provide timely updates and necessary assistance.

There have been maritime incidents involving Indian crew on foreign-flag vessels. On these vessels, there were 78 Indian seafarers. Of these, 70 escaped unhurt, and 4 sustained injuries but are stable. Unfortunately, there have been 3 casualties, and one seafarer is missing, the ministry’s update added.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to closely monitor the prevailing maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and has strengthened monitoring and preparedness measures in view of the evolving maritime situation in that region, the statement added.