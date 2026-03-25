US-Iran war impact? India overhauling drone policy, armed forces to go fully self-reliant by 2030

New Delhi: India is overhauling its drone policy to boost self-reliance. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is cutting dependence on foreign drones and prioritising domestic production and developing essential technologies at home.

According to sources, the government is identifying critical components and capabilities that must be developed domestically so that India can manufacture drones independently and scale up production when needed. Special attention is being given to electronics, engines, batteries and molds that are essential components for a fully indigenous drone ecosystem.

Homegrown drones

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has set a goal of making India an international hub for indigenous drone manufacturing by 2030. A detailed roadmap is being prepared, with phased work and clear timelines.

The plan also ensures that Indian companies will hold full intellectual property rights (IPR) over the entire production process, enabling rapid scaling of manufacturing capacity.

Ongoing wars in Ukraine and West Asia have shown how crucial drones and counter-drone systems have become in modern warfare.

India is expanding its UAV fleet, but much of it still relies on imported sub-systems that can be disrupted during international crises.

Sources reveal that the global supply chain is still heavily dependent on China, while other suppliers like Europe, Israel and the United States are under pressure due to rising demand. India’s aim is to reduce dependence on all these sources.

Recent security incidents, such as hacking of drones using Chinese software, have further accelerated the push for domestic technology. The Indian armed forces have now introduced a new vetting system for drone procurement, including strict checks on the origin of all components and rigorous software testing.

Changes in defence acquisition process

The new Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) is also being revised to give Indian companies higher priority. Production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and other initiatives to support domestic industry may also be strengthened to boost homegrown drone manufacturing.