LPG prices rising: Discover 5 smart cooking alternatives that can save your kitchen budget

With LPG cylinder prices increasing and occasional supply delays, many households are starting to worry about how they will manage daily cooking. LPG is still the main cooking fuel in most homes, but depending on only one fuel source can create problems during shortages or delivery delays.

The good news is that there are several practical and easy alternatives that can help you cook without completely relying on LPG. From electric appliances to renewable energy options, these solutions can make your kitchen more flexible and help reduce gas usage.

Why people are worried about LPG supply

Concerns about LPG supply are increasing because of changes in the global energy market and rising fuel costs. In some places, supply delays and high demand have caused longer waiting times for cylinder refills.

Because of this, many households and small food businesses are looking for backup cooking options. Having an alternative cooking method at home can help you continue cooking without stress if your LPG cylinder runs out.

1. Induction Cooktops: Fast and Energy Efficient

Induction cooktops are one of the most common alternatives to LPG stoves. These appliances run on electricity and heat the cookware directly using electromagnetic technology, which makes them very energy efficient.

They cook food faster than traditional gas stoves and often come with useful features like automatic shut-off, temperature control, and preset cooking modes. Because of their speed and convenience, induction cooktops are a great backup option for everyday cooking.

2. Electric Pressure Cookers: Smart Cooking in One Appliance

Electric pressure cookers are becoming very popular in modern kitchens. They can cook a variety of dishes such as rice, dal, vegetables, soups, and even biryani.

These appliances combine multiple functions like pressure cooking, steaming, and slow cooking in a single device. Since they operate automatically, they save time and reduce the need for constant supervision. Using an electric cooker regularly can also help reduce LPG usage.

3. Solar Cookers: A Fuel-Free Cooking Option

Solar cookers use sunlight to cook food, making them a completely fuel-free solution. Once installed, they do not require electricity or gas, which makes them environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

They work best in sunny regions and are suitable for cooking rice, vegetables, and other slow-cooked meals. Although they depend on weather conditions, solar cookers are still a sustainable long-term cooking option.

4. Biogas Systems: Turn Waste into Cooking Fuel

Biogas is a renewable fuel that can be produced from organic waste such as kitchen scraps, agricultural waste, or animal dung. Small biogas systems can be installed in homes with gardens, farms, or livestock.

These systems convert organic waste into gas that can be used for cooking. Apart from reducing LPG dependency, biogas systems also help manage waste and provide a steady and low-cost fuel source.

5. Air Fryers and Microwave Ovens: Reduce Gas Usage

Air fryers and microwave ovens cannot fully replace a stove, but they can reduce the amount of LPG used in daily cooking.

They are useful for reheating food, grilling, baking, or preparing quick meals. Air fryers also allow low-oil cooking, making many dishes healthier. Using these appliances regularly can help households save a significant amount of cooking gas.

Why having a backup cooking option is important

Depending on only one cooking fuel can become a problem during supply shortages or sudden price increases. Having alternatives like an induction cooktop or electric cooker ensures that your cooking routine continues smoothly even if LPG is not available.

Using different cooking methods can also help households reduce fuel dependency, manage energy costs, and make their kitchens more efficient in the long run.

LPG will likely remain the main cooking fuel in most homes, but keeping a backup option is a smart decision. Simple appliances like induction cooktops, electric cookers, or even renewable solutions like solar cookers can make a big difference during gas shortages.

By exploring these alternatives, households can stay prepared, save fuel, and ensure that daily cooking continues without disruption.