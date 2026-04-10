US-Israel-Iran war lessons? Why India is turning to drones, stealth subs and sea chokepoints

India's Defence Strategy: The war in West Asia has pushed India to rethink its defense strategy. Sources say Indian planners are fast-tracking new measures to secure maritime chokepoints, strengthen the drone force and deploy nuclear-powered attack submarines.

Maritime security has become essential because around 90 percent of India’s trade travels by sea. Nearly 80 percent of its crude oil imports come via maritime routes. Strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz (in the Persian Gulf), the Bab-el-Mandeb (located between the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, which then opens into the Arabian Sea) and the Malacca Strait (lies between the Malay Peninsula and the Indonesian island of Sumatra, connecting the Andaman Sea to the South China Sea) are now high-priority areas.

India is strengthening its tri-service command in the Andaman region to monitor these essential sea lanes, which handle almost 40 percent of international maritime trade.

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Stronger presence in Indian Ocean

India is expanding its footprint at Mauritius’ Agalega Islands to monitor the western Indian Ocean and the Mozambique Channel. New runways and jetties there will help the country conduct maritime surveillance and operations more efficiently.

Access to Oman’s Duqm Port provides a strategic advantage and faster deployment between the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb.

In addition, India has set up coastal radar networks in the Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Mauritius. These are linked to the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram and gives New Delhi a detailed view of naval activity, including movements of foreign submarines.

Drones defining future naval operations

The United States-Israel war with Iran has also highlighted the increasing role of drones in modern warfare. India has successfully used drones in Operation Sindoor (a military offensive against Pakistan that was conducted in May last year).

The country’s domestic programmes such as Rustam-II (TAPAS BH-201) and Netra are advancing. In addition, India’s stealth combat drone project points to future capabilities where aircraft carriers, drone-launch ships and overseas bases could become more integral to naval strategy.

Nuclear-powered attack submarines

Under Project-77, India is preparing nuclear-powered attack submarines. By 2030, six domestically built submarines are expected to be operational. Unlike ballistic missile submarines such as INS Arihant, these vessels will specialise in hunting enemy submarines and protecting naval fleets.

The military confrontation in West Asia has shown how vulnerable international energy supply and maritime trade can be. Attacks on tankers, drone strikes and missile incidents have exposed weaknesses in supply chains.

In response, India is now linking economic security directly with maritime power. Over the coming years, the country’s presence in the Indian Ocean and its drone capabilities and submarine strength are expected to witness a substantial growth.