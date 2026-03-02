US-Israel war on Iran: Indians stranded in West Asia must wait – Here’s why evacuation isn’t possible yet

New Delhi: The situation in West Asia is tense, affecting millions of Indians living in the region. Around 9 to 10 million Indians reside there, sending nearly $40 billion in remittances to India every year. Some, particularly in countries like Iran and Israel, face security concerns, while many students and travellers across the region are seeking ways to return home.

Several Indian passengers are presently stranded at airports across the region. Government channels are in contact with them, but experts say that ongoing airspace restrictions and fragile conditions prevent any evacuation operation at present.

Highlighting the country’s ability to respond during crises, India has previously conducted missions (Operation Sindhu and Operation Kaveri) to bring its citizens home safely from conflict zones.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Evacuating such a large number of people at this moment is highly complex. Analysts point out that the sheer scale of the Indian population in multiple West Asian countries makes a coordinated extraction impractical until conditions stabilise.

Israel and Iran are priority areas for potential evacuation, but even there, airlifts cannot proceed until airspace becomes accessible. Evacuation via Chabahar port is not feasible either, as ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz are under risk. It has left authorities with no option but to wait for a safer window.

India has experience managing such operations. Last year, Operation Sindhu evacuated around 4,415 Indians from conflict-affected areas. Citizens in Israel were transported via Jordan and Egypt, while those in Iran returned through Armenia and Turkmenistan.

Similarly, Operation Kaveri in 2023 facilitated the safe return of Indians from Sudan, with Saudi Arabia providing a transit facility in Jeddah.

International affairs experts say that these missions gave the government valuable operational experience and established protocols for safely managing mass evacuations. While talks are in progress, present conditions prevent the initiation of any new operation.

Historical precedents provide additional context. During the Iraq War, approximately 75,000 Indians were evacuated from Kuwait and Iraq over two months. They were first taken by road to Jordan, where Air India flights brought them home. Camps were established to provide food and basic necessities.

Observers say that despite the risks, such operations were manageable compared to the present situation in West Asia, which involves more volatile airspace and higher security threats.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also issued guidance for foreign nationals presently in India. Individuals seeking visa extensions or wishing to regularise their stay are advised to contact the Foreign Regional Registration Offices (FRRO), which have been tasked with providing support during this period.

Airspace restrictions have led many airlines to cancel flights, leaving several foreign nationals stranded within India.

As the situation evolves, authorities are monitoring conditions. While Indian citizens continue to face uncertainty, historical operations provide confidence that a safe evacuation is possible once conditions allow.