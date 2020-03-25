US likely to become new epicenter of COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, says WHO

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the US, the World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Margaret Harris on Tuesday (March 24) expressed fear that the US could become the new epicentre of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, WHO spokesperson said that though Europe is still the epicentre of coronavirus outbrealk but the US has registered a huge spike in coronavirus cases in the last few days.

"Europe is still the centre of the pandemic, but there had been "a very large acceleration" in cases in the US," said the WHO spokesperson.

According to Harris, as of last Saturday, 75 per cent of new infections across the globe were recorded in Europe, while 15 per cent cases were from the United States. Harris added that nearly 50% of the new cases over the past 24 hours were from Europe, while 40 per cent were from the US.

Notably, the death toll from coronavirus outbreak in the United States has risen above 600, with more than 50,000 cases of infection confirmed, the John Hopkins University of Medicine said on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump on Turesday said that he is planning to lift the lockdown by Easter holidays. "I would love to have it opened by Easter (April 12). It is such an important day for other reasons, but I will make it an important day for this too. I would love to have the country opened up by Easter," said Trump during a Town Hall.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a major decision to tackle the COVID-19, announcing that India will observe a complete lockdown for 21 days from midnight of March 24 to fight coronavirus COVID-19.

Addressing the nation for the second time in a week, PM Modi said, "From 12 am of March 24 entire country will be on complete lockdown for three weeks (21 days) due to COVID-19," said PM Modi." He added that the lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janata curfew.