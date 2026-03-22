US-made bombs found on Jharkhand riverbank during sand excavation

A 500-pound (about 226.7 kg) bomb, believed to be of US origin, was discovered on the banks of the Subarnarekha River in East Singhbhum district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The device, resembling a gas cylinder, was uncovered by locals while excavating sand along the Panipada–Nagudsai stretch under the Baharagora police station limits. Police reported that the marking “AN-M64 500 lb American-made” was inscribed on the outer surface of the ordnance.

After news of the discovery spread, villagers gathered at the site to see the object. Police later arrived at the location and cordoned off the area.

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According to Times of India, Baharagora police station officer-in-charge, Shankar Prasad Kushwaha said, "We have deployed two police personnel at the spot to prevent people from going close to the object."

According to Times of India report, two police personnel have been deployed at the site to keep people away from the object, according to Baharagora police station officer-in-charge Shankar Prasad Kushwaha.

He added that senior officials have been informed about the situation.

The Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal has been contacted to assist with the investigation, and a bomb disposal squad has also been called in for support, as reported by Times of India.

Locals suggested that the bomb could be associated either with World War II or the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Another possibility is that it may have come from the weapons carried by a fighter jet that crashed into the Subarnarekha River in 2018 after taking off from Kalaikunda, located about 67 km away from the site.

Arvind Singh, head of the history department at Kolhan University, said the discovery is surprising, as the United States did not maintain any artillery or military storage in eastern India, Times of India reported.

He further noted that even during the 1971 war, there is no record of US bombs being transported through Baharagora. According to him, a forensic investigation will help determine the origin of the bomb.