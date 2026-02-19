US: MAGA leader receives criticism over his racist remark on Lord Hanuman statue in Texas

US: A Texas Republican leader has sparked row and criticism over his remarks on statue of Lord Hanuman, known as the 'Statue of Union' in the Texas city, US. The statue is reportedly 90 feet tall at the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas. Republican leader, Carlos Turcios from Dallas-Forth Worth area shared a video of the statue of Lord Hanuman on X, claiming ‘aliens from the third world’ are taking Texas and America, urging people to ‘stop the invasion’.

In a post on X, he mentioned, "This is not Islamabad, Pakistan, or New Delhi, India. This is Sugar Land, Texas. This world Aliens are slowly taking over Texas and America. Why is the third largest statue in the US this?? STOP THE INVASION.”

This is not Islamabad, Pakistan, or New Delhi, India. This is Sugar Land, Texas. Third World Aliens are slowly taking over Texas and America. Why is the third-largest statue in the US this??!



Stop the INVASION!



pic.twitter.com/hzNIunlyQ4 Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) February 16, 2026

About The Statue of Union

Inaugurated in 2024, the statue known as the Panchaloha Abhaya Hanuman, is one of the tallest Hindu monuments in the United States. The third largest statue is described as a symbol of strength, devotion and a ‘spiritual epicentre’ for peace. It was envisioned by Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji.

Fury over Turcios remark

Turcios’ remarks quickly drew sharp criticism across social media platforms, where numerous users accused him of encouraging xenophobic sentiments through his statement. Many commenters pushed back strongly, highlighting the significant and longstanding contributions made by immigrant communities and diverse faith groups to American society.

They argued that such rhetoric overlooks the cultural, economic, and social impact these communities continue to have across the nation.

A user on X stated, "There are 41M households that speak Spanish in the US. Yet there are no Indian languages in the top 10. Since household language is the strongest indicator of assimilation, you have a long way to go before your group is anywhere near the assimilation level of Indian-Americans," sharing a chart of languages spoken in America.

To 'Carlos Turcios',



See this chart of languages spoken in America. The size of each circle indicates how many people are in each (as does the number in the label).



pic.twitter.com/PyhT76cWKx Kartik Gada (@KartikGadaATOM) February 16, 2026

Further on, he mentioned, "When an Indian language has more speakers in the US than Spanish speakers, then we will evaluate whether you have earned the right to call yourself assimilated. In the meantime, I advise you to be more humble and to learn more about America".

In another post, the same user, by criticising Carlos Turcios, wrote, "I am not a fan of statues like this, but it is a bit much for 'Carlos Turcios' to call ethnic groups much more successful and educated than his 'third world'. That reeks of insecurity and is actually projection."

'Third world'? By someone named 'Carlos Turcios'?



I am not a fan of statues like this, but it is a bit much for 'Carlos Turcios' to call ethnic groups much more successful and educated than his 'third world'. That reeks of insecurity, and is actually projection. Carlos should…



pic.twitter.com/hp2E5Q2iVT Kartik Gada (@KartikGadaATOM) February 16, 2026

"Carlos should get someone educated to explain the pretty colors below to him,” said another user.

Meanwhile, another user wrote," This is AMERICA, land of freedom & diversity, you bigot! The majestic 90-ft Statue of Union—Lord Hanuman, symbol of strength, devotion & selfless service—is proudly the 3rd tallest in the US. Built by hardworking Indian-Americans who contribute massively. YOUR ‘invasion’ fear is just racist trash. Jai Shri Ram! Deal with it or leave!"