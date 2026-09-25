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  • /US mercenary VanDyke, Ukrainians leave jail after NIA court permits 1 month home visit in the Myanmar training camp case

US mercenary VanDyke, Ukrainians leave jail after NIA court permits 1 month home visit in the Myanmar training camp case

The court directed all the accusseds to return to India after the expiry of the permitted period and inform the court within 72 hours.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 09:35 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
US mercenary VanDyke, Ukrainians leave jail after NIA court permits 1 month home visit in the Myanmar training camp case
Image Credit: ANI Screengrab

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