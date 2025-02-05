Advertisement
US Military Plane Carrying 205 illegal Indian Migrants Lands In Amritsar

A US military C-17 transport aircraft carrying 205 deported Indian illegal immigrants landed in Amritsar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2025, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US Military Plane Carrying 205 illegal Indian Migrants Lands In Amritsar Image: PTI

A US military C-17 transport aircraft carrying 205 Indians deported illegal immigration landed in Amritsar on Wednesday. This marks the first deportation under President Donald Trump’s second-term crackdown, which began following his assumption of office last month.

 

 

Live Tv

