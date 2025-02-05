US Military Plane Carrying 205 illegal Indian Migrants Lands In Amritsar
A US military C-17 transport aircraft carrying 205 deported Indian illegal immigrants landed in Amritsar.
A US military C-17 transport aircraft carrying 205 Indians deported illegal immigration landed in Amritsar on Wednesday. This marks the first deportation under President Donald Trump’s second-term crackdown, which began following his assumption of office last month.
