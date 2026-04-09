'US must rein in Israel for ceasefire success': CM Omar Abdullah on Middle East war

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged the United States to "control" or "rein in" Israel to ensure the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East holds, placing the onus squarely on Israel for any breakdown and dismissing claims that Iran sparked the conflict.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here, Abdullah expressed deep concern over escalating Israeli actions, particularly in Lebanon. "If the ceasefire fails, it will not be Iran’s fault, but it will only be Israel’s responsibility. The US will have to rein in Israel," he asserted, emphasizing that the war was "imposed" on Iran rather than initiated by it.

The National Conference leader and Chief Minister critiqued recent statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting their inconsistency. "He says one thing in the morning, another in the afternoon, and something else in the evening. The kind of language he uses does not suit anyone, let alone a President," Abdullah remarked. He added that such rhetoric would get ordinary social media users blocked, yet "people are afraid" of the president, explaining the lack of pushback against repeated threats.

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Abdullah also questioned the unclear objectives of the conflict. "Before anything else, the purpose of this war should have been made clear," he said.

On India's role, he suggested New Delhi's strong ties with Israel have constrained its diplomatic leverage. "Only Israel needed this war. Perhaps India could have played a role like Pakistan if our relations with Israel were not so close," he said.