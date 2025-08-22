US Pauses Worker Visas For Commercial Truck Drivers After Deadly Florida Crash

The United States on Friday announced an immediate pause on issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers, citing rising road safety risks and threats to domestic trucking jobs.

This announcement was made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a post on X.

“Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers.The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” he said.

