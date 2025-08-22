Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2949744https://zeenews.india.com/india/us-pauses-worker-visas-for-commercial-truck-drivers-after-deadly-florida-crash-2949744.html
NewsIndia
US

US Pauses Worker Visas For Commercial Truck Drivers After Deadly Florida Crash

The United States on Friday announced an immediate pause on issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers, citing rising road safety risks and threats to domestic trucking jobs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 10:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US Pauses Worker Visas For Commercial Truck Drivers After Deadly Florida CrashImage (X/@RygbiAmByth)

The United States on Friday announced an immediate pause on issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers, citing rising road safety risks and threats to domestic trucking jobs.

This announcement was made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a post on X.

“Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers.The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK