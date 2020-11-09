US President-elect Joe Biden's India connection; know what he said

New Delhi: The Vice President-Elect of the United States Kamala Harris is not the only one who has a connection with India, but the US President-elect Joe Biden also has some distant relatives living in country's financial capital Mumbai.

This was revealed by 77-year Biden himself during his trip to India in 2013. Biden had told an audience that he has some distant relatives living in India and reiterated his claim again two years later at an event in Washington where he said that there are five Bidens living in Mumbai.

"There are five Bidens in Mumbai, India," the Democrat had said and had also expressed about a letter he received when he became the senator for the first time several decades ago.

"It's an honour to be back in India and to be here in Mumbai. Off script for a second here, I was reminded I was elected to the United States Senate when I was a 29-year-old kid back in 1972, and one of the first letters I received and I regret I never followed up on it. Maybe, some genealogist in the audience can follow up for me, but I received a letter from a gentleman named Biden - Biden, my name - from Mumbai, asserting that we were related," PTI had quoted Biden as saying.

Later in 2015, Biden also claimed that his "great, great, great, great, great grandfather" George Biden was a Captain in the East India Trading company and following his retirement, decided to settle in India and married an Indian woman.

Biden who defeated Republican Donald Trump is set to take oath as the 46th US President in January 2021.

On the other hand, Kamala Harris will become the first woman, the first black person and the first person of Indian descent to be elected to the position.

