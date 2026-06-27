/US President thanks India after Hyderabad road renamed 'Donald Trump Avenue'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) thanked India after a road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad was ceremonially renamed 'Donald Trump Avenue'. In a post on Truth Social, Trump acknowledged the honour, writing, "The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India -- The first U.S. President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you!"
The ceremonial plaque was unveiled on Tuesday by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during a gala reception marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.
The event, titled 'Freedom 250', brought together senior diplomats, government officials and representatives from the business, aerospace, defence and technology sectors to celebrate the milestone.
According to a statement issued on the occasion, the Telangana government's decision to designate the road as 'Donald Trump Avenue' honours the United States and reflects Hyderabad's growing role in strengthening ties between the two countries.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams also attended the celebrations, which highlighted the expanding strategic and economic partnership between India and the United States.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gor said Hyderabad had become a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.
"Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of our partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum," he said.
Highlighting growing economic cooperation, Gor added, "With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over USD 20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone."
The renaming of the road formed part of the commemorative events celebrating 250 years of American independence and underscored the growing cooperation between Hyderabad and the United States across trade, technology and strategic sectors.
(With ANI inputs)
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