Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /US President thanks India after Hyderabad road renamed 'Donald Trump Avenue'

US President thanks India after Hyderabad road renamed 'Donald Trump Avenue'

The ceremonial plaque was unveiled on Tuesday by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during a gala reception marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 06:53 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 06:53 AM IST
US President thanks India after Hyderabad road renamed 'Donald Trump Avenue'
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
US President thanks India after Hyderabad road renamed 'Donald Trump Avenue'
Donald Trump Avenue2 min ago
2
Israel-Lebanon Conflict12 min ago
3
Plane crash Beijing22 min ago
4
Numerology horoscope today30 min ago
5
‪Donald Trump‬36 min ago