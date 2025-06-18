US President Donald Trump has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to participate in the QUAD Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Wednesday.

This came after Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday had a 35-minute telephonic conversation with Donald Trump after the US President failed to meet him during the G-7 summit in Canada.

"For the next meeting of QUAD, PM Modi invited President Trump to India. While accepting the invitation, President Trump said that he is excited to come to India," ANI quoted Misri as saying.

The Quad is a diplomatic alliance involving Australia, India, Japan, and the United States that aims to promote an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region that is inclusive and resilient.

Giving details about Prime Minister Modi’s conversation with Trump, the Foreign Secretary said that the two leaders also discussed the ongoing global conflict.

"President Trump and PM Modi also discussed the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, both agreed that direct dialogue between the two sides is essential for an early peace, and efforts should continue. The two leaders shared their perspectives on the Indo-Pacific region and expressed support for the important role of QUAD in the region," ANI quoted Misri as saying.

Misri added that during the call, PM Modi firmly conveyed to the US President that India has and will not accept any mediation when it comes to issues with Pakistan.

"On the night of May 9, Vice President Vance called Prime Minister Modi. Vice President Vance had said that Pakistan could launch a major attack on India. Prime Minister Modi had told him in clear words that if this happens, India will give an even bigger response to Pakistan. India gave a very strong response to Pakistan's attack on the night of 9-10 May and caused a lot of damage to Pakistan's army. Its military airbases were made inoperable. India's strong response forced Pakistan to urge India to halt military action," ANI quoted Misri as saying.

