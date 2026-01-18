US President Trump Invites India To ‘Gaza Peace Board’

President Donald Trump has invited India to join the Gaza Board of Peace, sources confirmed. This aligns with formalising phase two of his 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan.

The White House on Friday named members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ex-UK PM Tony Blair, envoy Steve Witkoff, World Bank head Ajay Banga, Jared Kushner, and others, including Apollo CEO Marc Rowan and Deputy NSA Robert Gabriel.

Nickolay Mladenov, an Executive Board member, will act as High Representative for Gaza, bridging the Board and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). The NCAG, central to phase two, will be headed by technocrat Ali Sha'ath to restore services, rebuild institutions, stabilise life, and build self-sustaining governance.

Detailing about the roles and responsibilities of participants in the initiative, The White House said, "Executive Board members will oversee defined portfolios that are absolutely critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success."

"With Trump serving as the Chairman of the Board of Peace, he has appointed Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum as senior advisors, tasked with leading day-to-day strategy and operations, and translating the Board's mandate and diplomatic priorities into disciplined execution."

Describing the NCAG as a key component of phase two, the White House said it is a vital step forward in implementing Phase Two of its Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, a 20-point roadmap for lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region.

The White House stated that Ali Sha'ath, a respected technocrat, will lead the NCAG to restore essential public services, rebuild civil institutions, stabilise daily life in Gaza, and establish foundations for sustainable long-term governance.

The White House statement detailed security measures alongside governance and reconstruction efforts to ensure stability. Major General Jasper Jeffers has been named Commander of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to maintain security, preserve peace, foster a terror-free zone, lead operations, advance demilitarisation, and facilitate safe humanitarian aid and reconstruction material delivery.

The announcement named Gaza Executive Board members, including Blair, Kushner, Witkoff, Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Qatari Ali Al Thawadi, and additional figures.

