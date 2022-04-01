हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-India ties

Russian Foreign Minister on relations with India

"I have no doubt no pressure will affect our partnership... They (US) are forcing others to follow their politics," Russian Foreign Minister.

US pressure won't affect our partnership: Russian FM on relations with India
Image credit: PTI

New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday (April 1) said that he believes Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and US pressure won't affect India's relationship with Russia as the two are loyal partners.

"I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy is based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners," said Sergey Lavrov.

"I have no doubt no pressure will affect our partnership... They (US) are forcing others to follow their politics," Russian Foreign Minister.

Talking about the possibility of India becoming a mediator between Moscow-Kyiv, Lavov said, "India is important country. If India sees to play that role which provides resolution of problem...If India is with its position of just and  rational approach to international problems,it can support such process."

