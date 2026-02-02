US Prez Trump speaks with PM Modi; ‘Stay Tuned', says US envoy

US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announced on X, saying "STAY TUNED…" This development signals potential advancements in bilateral ties.

President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED… pic.twitter.com/IFcxrJj04m — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 2, 2026

This is a developing story, further details awaited.

