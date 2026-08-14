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US puts 40 countries including India in China-linked shadow transshipment network to evade tariffs

The White House report alleges that China-linked exporters can use third countries for limited assembly, finishing, testing, packaging, relabelling or changes in documentation before goods are exported to the US. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 09:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
US puts 40 countries including India in China-linked shadow transshipment network to evade tariffs
Image Credit: The report specifically refers to India when discussing so-called “screwdriver factories” (IANS)

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