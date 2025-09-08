'US Refund Half Of Tariffs If...': Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said rebates would be issued if the Supreme Court cancels Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, following a federal court ruling, while noting alternative tariff options could weaken Trump’s negotiating stance.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States would issue "rebates" if the Supreme Court strikes down the "reciprocal tariffs" imposed by President Donald Trump on most of Washington’s trading partners.
His remarks followed a federal appeals court ruling last month that Trump had exceeded presidential authority by imposing the duties. "Meet the Press, We would have to give a refund on about half the tariffs, which would be terrible for the Treasury... If the court says it, we'd have to do it," Bessent told NBC News.
While not providing specifics, the Treasury Secretary added there are "numerous other avenues" available on tariffs, though these would "diminish President Trump's negotiating position."
