The United States has rejected allegations from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that organizations funded by the US State Department and elements within the American "deep state" were behind attempts to destabilize India through attacks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani. On Saturday, a spokesperson from the US Embassy in New Delhi expressed disappointment over the accusations, stressing that the US government has been a long-time advocate for media freedom worldwide.

The spokesperson said that the US works with independent organizations to support professional development and capacity-building for journalists but does not influence their editorial decisions or directions.

This statement follows the BJP’s claims made on Thursday, which accused the US deep state of colluding with the media organization OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The BJP alleged that these groups were working together to damage India’s image. The allegations were specifically tied to Gandhi’s references to OCCRP’s reports in his attacks on the Adani Group, accusing it of having close ties with the government.

“It’s disappointing that the ruling party in India would make these kinds of accusations,” the US embassy spokesperson said, reiterating the US government’s commitment to media freedom and the essential role of an independent press in democracy.

The OCCRP, based in Amsterdam, is a media platform known for investigating stories related to crime and corruption. The BJP had cited a report from French media, which revealed that OCCRP receives funding from the US State Department's USAID, along with other entities such as the George Soros Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation.

The US embassy spokesperson emphasized that the US has always championed media freedom, stating, “A free and independent press is an essential component of any democracy, enabling informed and constructive debate and holding those in power accountable.”

The controversy also follows a significant legal development last month, where US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar, and other associates with paying over $250 million in bribes between 2020 and 2024. These bribes were allegedly given to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts, potentially worth over $2 billion in profit. In response, Congress demanded a thorough investigation, accusing the government of protecting Adani. However, the Adani Group dismissed the charges as "baseless."