US releases video showing Hellfire missile strikes on MT Jalveer, 3rd tanker with Indians aboard | WATCH

The United States Central Command on Thursday released video footage of its strike on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MT Jalveer with Indian sailors aboard. This marks the third US strike on commercial vessels with Indian crew members aboard after three Indian sailors died in a US attack on Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello on Tuesday.

The video released by US CENTCOM shows two Hellfire missiles hitting MT Jalveer off the coast of Oman; the strike on the vessel with 20 Indian crew members aboard disabled the vessel, marking a severe escalation in regional tensions following the initiation of a strict U.S. naval blockade against Iran on April 13.

According to a statement issued by CENTCOM, the vessel attempted to transport Iranian oil and failed to comply with repeated directions from US forces and at around 11:20 pm ET on June 10, two Hellfire missiles were fired into the ship's engine room to stop its movement.

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"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) acted against a Guinea-Bissau-flagged M/T Jalveer as it attempted to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from U.S. Forces," the statement read.

Watch: US releases visuals of its its attack on MT Jalveer earlier today off Oman coast. Indian sailors onboard have been rescued, Indian officials have said. pic.twitter.com/HiV2iEOTNX — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 11, 2026

The incident comes shortly after the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the maritime security incident involving the bitumen tanker MT Jalveer. The vessel experienced smoke in its engine room following a fire while sailing off the coast of Oman near Shinas port.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on the situation in West Asia, Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal said the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker had 20 Indian seafarers on board.

“On June 11, MT Jalveer, carrying 20 Indian crew members, was involved in a maritime security incident near Oman’s Shinas port. All crew members are safe. Evacuation to Shinas port has begun, and six more crew members are yet to be brought ashore,” Mangal said.

Also Read: Third tanker with Indians aboard attacked off the coast of Oman; MT Jalveer targeted after US strikes killed three Indian sailors

Third US attack on a vessels with Indian crew

The incident marks the third attack on a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman this week. Earlier, the Palau-flagged tankers MT Marivex and MT Settebello were disabled on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, for allegedly transporting Iranian oil in violation of the US-led blockade.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that three Indian seafarers were killed in the attack on MT Settebello and that their identities have been established.

During the briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said efforts are underway to bring the mortal remains of the deceased back to India as soon as possible. He also confirmed that the attack on MT Jalveer was carried out by US naval forces operating in the region.

“These incidents involved action by the US Navy deployed in the area. As previously clarified, all three vessels involved were foreign-flagged ships,” Jaiswal said.

He added that two of the vessels were sanctioned by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), while the third was classified as a non-compliant vessel.

“My understanding is that two of these ships were under OFAC sanctions, while another fell under the non-compliant category,” he said.

Also Read: Three missing Indian sailors confirmed dead in US strike on tanker off Oman; New Delhi summons top American diplomat

Jaiswal further confirmed that the identification process for the three Indian crew members killed aboard MT Settebello has been completed.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), since the blockade began on April 13, US forces have disabled nine vessels deemed non-compliant, redirected 135 ships that followed instructions, and allowed 42 vessels carrying humanitarian aid to pass through.

“Since the blockade was initiated on April 13, CENTCOM forces have disabled nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 compliant ships, and permitted 42 humanitarian aid vessels to transit,” the statement said.

CENTCOM said the blockade is being enforced uniformly on ships of all nationalities entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal waters. The measure remains in place as diplomatic efforts continue to seek a broader resolution to the ongoing hostilities in West Asia, including activities around Iranian ports in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.



(with agencies input)



