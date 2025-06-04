US’s F-47, China’s J-35 or Russia’s Su-57 – Which Fighter Jet Will Dominate In War?

New Delhi: Fighter jets stand as the most significant symbols of a nation’s military strength in modern warfare. Countries like the United States, Russia, and China are actively developing fifth and sixth-generation fighter aircraft to strengthen their air forces. But is America’s F-47 truly the most advanced? Or do Russia’s Su-57 and China’s J-35A surpass it in performance?

The F-47 is the United States’ proposed sixth-generation stealth fighter jet, currently in early development stages and expected to become operational by 2029. Developed by Boeing under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, it is designed to set a new standard in aerial combat.

Here, we compare the F-47 with Russia’s Su-57 and China’s J-35A to determine which bomber stands as the world’s most modern.

1. F-47 (NGAD) – Considered the successor to the F-22 Raptor, the aircraft is a sixth-generation stealth fighter that Boeing has been designing since 2020. Its prototypes have already flown in 2019 and 2022, with operational deployment planned between 2025 and 2029.

The F-47 can reach speeds above Mach 2 (approximately 2,470 km/h) and boasts a combat radius exceeding 1,000 nautical miles – around 70% greater than the F-22’s range. Termed “Stealth++”, its stealth capabilities surpass those of the F-22 and F-35 – making it exceptionally difficult to detect by radar or infrared sensors.

Powered by advanced turbofan engines like the Pratt & Whitney XA103 or GE XA102, the jet balances fuel efficiency with high speed. It features a modular weapons system capable of long-range missile deployment and drone control, alongside cutting-edge sensor fusion, AI-driven data networking and drone coordination.

The F-47 is designed as a “system of systems”, able to operate alongside two to five cooperative combat aircraft (CCA) drones such as the YFQ-42 and YFQ-44. However, its price tag ranges from $160 to $300 million per jet, making it significantly more expensive than the F-35. Its combat effectiveness is yet to be proven.

2. Russia’s Su-57 Felon – It is a fifth-generation stealth fighter that first took flight in 2010 and was inducted into the Russian Air Force in 2020. It matches the F-47 in speed, reaching over Mach 2, and supports supercruise (sustained supersonic flight without afterburners).

The Su-57 has a longer unrefueled range, up to 3,500 km, extendable to 4,500 km with external tanks. However, its stealth is less effective, with a radar cross-section (RCS) between 0.1 and 0.5 square metres – making it more detectable than the F-35.

It is powered by two AL-41F1 engines generating 35,000 pounds of thrust each and armed with a variety of weapons on 12 hardpoints, including internal bays. The Su-57 excels in maneuverability thanks to thrust vectoring technology.

It is considerably cheaper, costing between $35 and $50 million per jet. However, its production remains limited to fewer than 40 units, with output affected by the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Its operational combat experience is also limited, mostly confined to missions in Syria.

3. China’s J-35A – An advanced variant of the Shenyang FC-31, it is a fifth-generation stealth fighter specially designed for naval operations. It was showcased at the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow and has a top speed of Mach 1.8 (about 2,200 km/h) with a range near 2,000 km.

China claims its stealth capabilities are comparable to the F-35, though exact data is not publicly confirmed.

The J-35A uses two WS-19 engines producing 22,000 pounds of thrust each and carries six to eight weapon hardpoints, including PL-15 missiles and guided bombs. Its sensor suite includes AESA radar and electronic warfare systems.

With an estimated cost of $70 to $90 million per jet, it is currently in early production stages, with deliveries to Pakistan expected by 2026- which is raising strategic concerns for India.

While suitable for aircraft carrier operations, the J-35A lacks combat experience and is powered by engines considered weaker than those of the F-35 or F-47. It also faces criticism for its design, which some say heavily borrows from the F-35 and F-22.

When assessing which is most advanced, the F-47’s sixth-generation technology places it ahead, thanks to its “Stealth++” capability that offers the lowest radar cross-section. It nearly renders it invisible to enemy radar. Its combat radius of over 1,000 nautical miles makes it effective in vast theaters like the Indo-Pacific region. Its drone coordination capability elevates it into a “system of systems” rather than a standalone fighter.

It shines with its superior speed and maneuverability but lags behind the F-47 in stealth and sensor sophistication, compounded by low production numbers and economic challenges. The J-35A fits well for naval applications but is behind the others in combat experience and engine power.

4. F-47 – It stands out as the first sixth-generation fighter, combining unmatched stealth, range and advanced drone integration that is far beyond the fifth-generation jets like the F-35, Su-57 and J-35A.

Its stealth design helps it evade sophisticated missile systems such as China’s HQ-9 and Russia’s S-400. In addition, its ability to control multiple cooperative drones significantly boosts its strike potential.

These developments, for India, carry critical implications. The prospect of Pakistan acquiring the J-35A from China heightens regional security concerns, especially with China fielding over 300 J-20 and J-35 aircraft.

India currently operates 36 Rafale and Su-30MKI jets but lacks a fifth or sixth-generation fighter. The United States has offered India both the F-35 and the forthcoming F-47, while Russia continues to propose collaboration on the Su-57.

India’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project aims to deliver a fifth-generation fighter by 2035, but the program requires acceleration to keep pace with regional rivals.

With its cutting-edge sixth-generation technology, superior stealth, extended range and drone collaboration, the F-47 is considered the world’s most advanced fighter jet.

Russia’s Su-57 excels in speed and maneuverability but falls short in stealth, while China’s J-35A is optimised for naval use yet lacks combat-proven capability and engine power.