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US sanctions 4 Indian companies in new campaign against Iran oil trade

This comes under US “Operation Economic Outcast”, a wider campaign aimed at targeting entities that the US says are linked to Iran’s military activities, procurement networks and petroleum and petrochemical trade.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 07:47 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 07:47 AM IST
US sanctions 4 Indian companies in new campaign against Iran oil trade
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump (IANS)

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