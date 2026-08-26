/US sanctions 4 Indian companies in new campaign against Iran oil trade

The United States has sanctioned four India-based companies for their alleged involvement in Iran-related petroleum and petrochemical trade and procurement networks, according to a US State Department release.
The US has also sanctioned three Indian nationals linked to the companies.
The latest action is part of Washington’s “Operation Economic Outcast”, a wider campaign aimed at targeting entities that the US says are linked to Iran’s military activities, procurement networks and petroleum and petrochemical trade.
According to the US State Department, Portease Partners LLP (Portease) allegedly helped facilitate multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products to India.
The State Department also named two Indian nationals as designated partners of Portease – Indrismiya Asharafmiya Sheikh (Indrismiya) and Harish Ramchandra Rangi (Harish).
The US also sanctioned Sadashiva Overseas Limited (Sadashiva Overseas), alleging that the India-based company imported around USD 69 million worth of Iranian-origin petroleum products from several companies between February 2024 and June 2025.
The US said some of these shipments involved Bonjoure Commodity F.Z.E.
The State Department said Sadashiva Overseas was being sanctioned for knowingly carrying out a significant transaction involving the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran.
Another company named in the sanctions was PP Softtech Private Limited (PP Softtech).
The US alleged that the India-based company imported around $25 million worth of Iranian-origin petroleum products between January 2024 and June 2025.
Prashant Garg, an Indian national and director of PP Softtech, was also sanctioned by the US.
The fourth company, Prakrutees Infra Impex India Private Limited (Prakrutees Infra), was accused by the US of importing Iranian-origin petroleum products worth around $25 million from several companies, including US-designated Bonjoure Commodity F.Z.E., between May 2023 and February 2026.
Taken together, the US said the petroleum imports linked to Sadashiva Overseas, PP Softtech and Prakrutees Infra were worth around $119 million.
The latest move is part of Washington’s broader effort to restrict Iran’s petroleum revenues and disrupt networks that it alleges support Iranian military and procurement activities. The US has previously imposed sanctions on other India-based companies over alleged dealings involving Iranian oil.
The sanctioned companies and individuals have not yet commented on the US announcement.
(with ANI inputs)
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