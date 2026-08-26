/US says China-linked hackers’ operation targeting key federal agencies disrupted

The United States announced that it had disrupted a Chinese cyber-espionage campaign linked to breaches of several sensitive government agencies, including the US Justice Department, NASA, the Federal Reserve and the US Senate.
In a statement, the Justice Department reported that it had seized domains used by two hacking platforms, QScan and QTRouter, which it identified as part of the operation. An affidavit named the US Department of Energy, the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and four unnamed companies in the US and South Korea among the victims.
The Justice Department said that the platforms were run by the China-based Nanjing Xinjiuwei Network Technology Company, whose clients included China’s civilian intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security, and its military, the People’s Liberation Army. Reuters was unable to immediately find contact information for the company.
The affidavit indicated that the group’s computer infrastructure had been employed since at least 2018 to breach critical infrastructure and other sensitive networks in the United States and globally.
Experts who monitor Chinese cyber operations noted that private contractors frequently carry out high-profile intrusions for different Chinese government agencies.
“Over the last decade, the number of companies offering niche offensive services has exploded,” said Dakota Cary, a China analyst at the cybersecurity firm SentinelOne.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Beijing routinely rejects any responsibility for hacking activities.
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