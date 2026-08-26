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US says China-linked hackers’ operation targeting key federal agencies disrupted

The US Justice Department said it disrupted a China-linked cyber-espionage operation that allegedly targeted key American government agencies and critical infrastructure by seizing domains used in the hacking campaign.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 09:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
US says China-linked hackers’ operation targeting key federal agencies disrupted
Image Credit: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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