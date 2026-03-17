US says it is 'aware' as American among seven held in India over alleged Myanmar militant links

The United States Embassy in India has said it is “aware of the situation” after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested seven foreign nationals, including an American, over alleged links to militant training activities connected to Myanmar and banned groups in India.

“We are aware of the situation, but for privacy reasons we cannot comment on cases involving US citizens,” the embassy said in a statement.

The American national has been identified as Matthew VanDyke. The six others are Ukrainian citizens, Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor, a detail confirmed by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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A special NIA court in Delhi has remanded all seven to judicial custody for 11 days under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), stating that further interrogation is required.

According to the NIA’s First Information Report (FIR), the accused entered restricted areas in Mizoram without the required permits, crossed illegally into Myanmar, and established contact with ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) as well as proscribed insurgent groups operating in India.

Investigators allege that the group trained armed fighters, supplied weapons, and assisted in drone operations. The nature of the charges suggests activity consistent with organised mercenary work.

Officials further claim the network was involved in routing large consignments of drones from Europe into Myanmar via India for use by these armed groups.

Sources familiar with the investigation indicated that at least 14 Ukrainian nationals had entered India on tourist visas at different times. They reportedly travelled to Guwahati in Assam before moving onward to Mizoram, from where some crossed into Myanmar without proper documentation.

Their alleged objective was to provide military training to EAOs in Myanmar, which are believed to have operational links with banned insurgent organisations in India.

Ukraine has formally objected to the arrests, maintaining that there is no доказанное evidence linking its citizens to unlawful activities.

“The Ukrainian diplomatic mission remains in constant contact with the relatives of the detained Ukrainian citizens and is keeping the situation under special control,” the foreign ministry said, adding that Indian authorities are continuing their investigation.

Kyiv has also sought consular access and challenged the basis of the allegations, calling them “unfounded” in earlier statements.

The case has drawn attention to longstanding security concerns in India’s northeastern region, particularly along the porous India-Myanmar border.

In March 2025, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma warned that the state was being used as a transit route by foreign nationals travelling to Myanmar. He noted that nearly 2,000 foreigners visited Mizoram between June and December 2024, with several reportedly leaving without a trace.

“Some foreigners crossed the Indo-Myanmar border and entered Chin Hills… to give military training,” he told the state assembly, adding that such movements had become a “grave concern” for the central government.

These concerns prompted the reimposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP), which restricts access by foreign nationals to sensitive border regions. Similar regulations apply across several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Sikkim, as well as parts of northern and western India.