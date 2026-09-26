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US says ‘no hard feelings’ as India warns Russia sanctions bill may hit ties

The comments came after India warned that the legislation could have implications for its relationship with Washington as well as global energy markets.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
US says ‘no hard feelings’ as India warns Russia sanctions bill may hit ties
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PHOTO: IANS)

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US says ‘no hard feelings’ as India warns Russia sanctions bill may hit ties
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