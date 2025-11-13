US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Calls Delhi Blast ‘Clearly A Terrorist Attack’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) described the recent explosion in Delhi as “clearly a terrorist attack”, commending India for its professionalism in handling the investigation.

Speaking to reporters after India officially termed the incident a “terror attack”, Rubio said, “The Indians need to be commended. They've been very measured, cautious, and very professional in how they're carrying out this investigation. That investigation continues. It clearly was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people.”

He added, “I think they are doing a very good job of carrying out an investigation, and I think when they have facts, they’ll release those facts.”

Rubio said he had spoken with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about the explosion and noted that while the United States had offered assistance, India was “very capable” of managing the probe on its own.

“We are aware of the potential it has, and we spoke a little about it today, the potential it has to become something broader. We are going to await what the investigation reveals. We have offered to help, but I think they are very capable of these investigations. They don't need our help, and they are doing a good job,” he said.

The two ministers met on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Niagara, Canada, where Rubio expressed condolences for the victims of the Delhi blast. Their discussion also covered bilateral relations and global issues.

Following the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, investigators have uncovered links to Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH). Authorities believe a “white-collar terror network” involving doctors and clerics was connected to the incident. Between 19 October and 10 November 2025, coordinated operations led to the dismantling of the network, the recovery of 2,921 kilograms of explosives, and several arrests.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the attack. It directed that the investigation be pursued “with the utmost urgency and professionalism” to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

The Cabinet resolution described the car explosion near the Red Fort on 10 November as a “heinous terror incident perpetrated by anti-national forces” that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is leading the ongoing inquiry into the Delhi blast.

(With inputs from ANI)