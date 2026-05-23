US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets PM Modi; invites him to White House

Marco Rubio in India: United States Secretary Marco Rubio on Saturday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and extended an invitation on behalf of President Donald Trump for the Prime Minister to visit the White House in the near future. Both PM and Rubio had a productive discussion on ways to deepen U.S.-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies - areas that strengthen both nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Rubio, along with his wife Jeanette D Rubio, arrived in New Delhi after visiting Kolkata. He landed in Kolkata earlier today, kicking off a four-day visit to India that will take him across multiple cities and culminate in a Quad foreign ministers' meeting in the national capital on 26 May, his first trip to the country since taking office.

Rubio, accompanied by his wife, Jeanette D. Rubio, and US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, began the visit with a stop at Mother House in Kolkata, the headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, the Catholic congregation founded by Mother Teresa. He met with officials of the organisation, which has spent decades serving the poor, sick, and destitute across the world. The visit made Rubio the first US Secretary of State to visit Kolkata since Hillary Clinton visited in May 2012.

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From Kolkata, Rubio flew to New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deliver remarks at a US Embassy Support Annex Building dedication ceremony, and attend a reception hosted by Ambassador Gor at Roosevelt House. Bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are set for Sunday, ahead of the Quad foreign ministers' meeting on Tuesday. Rubio is also expected to visit Agra and Jaipur during the trip.

Energy at the top of the agenda

Before departing for India, Rubio was candid about what Washington hopes to achieve. Speaking to reporters in Miami, he pointed directly to disruptions in global energy supplies following rising tensions in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: US State Secy Rubio lands in Kolkata on first India visit; trade, defence, energy and QUAD talks on agenda

"We wanna sell them as much energy as they'll buy," Rubio said when asked about India's exposure to the supply disruption. "Obviously, you've seen, I think we're at historic levels of US production and US export. We wanna be able to do more."

He added that talks on energy cooperation were already underway. "We were already in talks with them to do more. We want next week as well. So there are opportunities," he said. India currently buys discounted Russian oil, and Washington is keen to increase its own LNG and crude exports to New Delhi as an alternative.

Quad and the Indo-Pacific

Rubio was equally emphatic about the significance of the Quad grouping, which brings together India, the United States, Japan, and Australia. "We'll also meet with the Quad there, which is important," he said. India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has invited Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to New Delhi for the meeting, which is expected to focus on Indo-Pacific coordination, emerging technologies, supply-chain resilience, and concerns over China's growing regional influence.

Defence, trade and technology

Beyond energy, the visit is expected to cover substantial ground on defence cooperation. India already operates several US-origin platforms, including Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones, M777 howitzers, and C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft. Both sides are expected to explore co-production of military systems, as well as collaboration in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and space technology.

Trade will also feature prominently, with tariff disputes and sanctions-related friction creating some friction in the relationship. Officials are expected to discuss interim agreements and broader cooperation in semiconductors, batteries, and critical minerals.

Ambassador Gor set the tone for the visit in a post on X, "Honoured to welcome my friend Sec Rubio to India! We have an ambitious agenda ahead, including the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting, focused on advancing POTUS' vision for an even stronger US-India partnership. Looking forward to great conversations and making real progress together."

Rubio summed up the bilateral relationship simply before boarding his flight. "There's a lot to work on with India. They're a great ally, a great partner. We do a lot of good work with them," he said. "It is an important trip. I'm glad we're able to do it because I think there'll be a lot for us to talk about."

Also Read: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio en route to India for high-profile diplomatic visit

(With IANS inputs)