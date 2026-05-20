US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit India from May 23-26 for key diplomatic talks

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to India from May 23-26, visiting Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, as Washington and New Delhi prepare for talks expected to focus on the Quad partnership, energy security, trade and defence cooperation amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East.

The State Department announced Rubio’s travel plans on Tuesday, saying he would first travel to Helsingborg, Sweden, on May 22 to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting before heading to India. “The Secretary will discuss energy security, trade, and defense cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Apart from bilateral meetings with Indian leaders in New Delhi, Rubio is also expected to attend the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting involving India, the United States, Japan and Australia. In an interview, Mukesh Aghi said Rubio’s visit comes at an important time for the region and for the broader US-India strategic partnership.

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“It is time we resurrect the Quad, and that’s very important, especially in the current scenario of the Middle East challenges,” Aghi told IANS. He said discussions between Washington and New Delhi are expected to include maritime security concerns linked to the Strait of Hormuz and wider regional stability.

“It is important to have discussions between India and the US regarding the Strait of Hormuz,” Aghi said. “You have to understand, India has one of the largest navy in the region itself.”

Aghi also said India would seek clarity on recent diplomatic engagements involving China and their implications for the region. “It is important for Secretary Rubio to brief government of India on the China visit because there are implication for India,” he said. “India would like to understand how this impacts.” According to Aghi, the visit comes at an “appropriate time” and is expected to address “multiple front” issues affecting both countries.

Before arriving in India, Rubio will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Sweden, where he is expected to discuss “the need for increased defense investment and greater burden sharing in the Alliance”. The State Department said he would also meet counterparts from the Arctic Seven nations to discuss shared economic and security interests in the Arctic and the “strengthened posture in the High North”.