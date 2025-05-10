US Secy Marco Rubio Speaks With S Jaishankar As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate, Says...

India-Pakistan Tensions: Amid escalating tensions between two nuclear-armed neighboring nations - India and Pakistan - the United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday, just after speaking to Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, who was blamed by the opposition for the escalation of tensions with India. Some reports claim that the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, wants de-escalation, but Munir wants a full-blown war against India.

According to the official statement issued by the US Department of State, "the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation."

US Department of State, Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, said, "He (Marco Rubio) further proposed U.S. support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes. Earlier, Tammy Bruce said that during the call with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, Rubio urged for de-escalation.

Bruce said, "He (Rubio) continued to urge both parties to find a way to de-escalate and offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts."