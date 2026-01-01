US Sees Record Investment As Domestic Products Face No Tariffs, Claims Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) claimed that tariffs have helped drive record investment into the country.

He added that companies are establishing factories and businesses across the country "at a level never seen before" because domestically manufactured products face no tariffs.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The United States has set a World Record on investments being made into a Country, and it is Trillions of Dollars more than number two, China. This is singularly because of TARIFFS, and the fact that if you make your product in the U.S., there ARE NO TARIFFS. Hence, factories and businesses are being built all over our Country - At a level never seen before. Congrats to the USA on this incredible achievement."

Meanwhile, the United States Department of the Treasury on Wednesday (local time) imposed sanctions on four companies operating in Venezuela's oil sector and identified four oil tankers as blocked property, according to an official release.

The move is part of President Donald Trump's renewed efforts to increase pressure on the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The sanctions announced on Wednesday are aimed at four companies and their linked oil tankers, which are accused of being involved in the transport of Venezuelan oil.

"President Trump has been clear: We will not allow the illegitimate Maduro regime to profit from exporting oil while it floods the United States with deadly drugs," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a release.

"The Treasury Department will continue to implement President Trump's campaign of pressure on Maduro's regime," the release read.

Trump has alleged that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro heads what he describes as a "narco-terrorist" regime aimed at destabilising the United States, a claim that was reiterated in the latest sanctions announcement.

As per the official notice, these vessels, some of which are part of the shadow fleet serving Venezuela, continue to provide financial resources that fuel Maduro's illegitimate narco-terrorist regime."Maduro's regime increasingly depends on a shadow fleet of worldwide vessels to facilitate sanctionable activity, including sanctions evasion, and to generate revenue for its destabilising operations. Today's action further signals that those involved in the Venezuelan oil trade continue to face significant sanctions risks," the release read.