NewsWorldUS Seizes Russian Oil Tanker ‘Marinera’ In North Atlantic
US

US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker ‘Marinera’ In North Atlantic

The United States has seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera, in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST|Source: ANI
US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker ‘Marinera’ In North AtlanticImage: X/ @US_EUCOM

In a post on X, the US military's European Command posted a statement while confirming the operation. The statement added that the Justice Department, Homeland Security Department and Defence Department had seized the tanker for violations of US sanctions.

“The M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro,” the post read.

"This seizure supports @POTUS Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was executed by DHS components with support from @DeptofWar, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland," the statement added.


Russia's state broadcaster shows visuals of the US attempting to seize Russian oil tanker in Atlantic.

 

