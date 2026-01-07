US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker ‘Marinera’ In North Atlantic
The United States has seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera, in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro.
The United States has seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera, in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro.
In a post on X, the US military's European Command posted a statement while confirming the operation. The statement added that the Justice Department, Homeland Security Department and Defence Department had seized the tanker for violations of US sanctions.
“The M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro,” the post read.
The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure of
the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro.
"This seizure supports @POTUS Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was executed by DHS components with support from @DeptofWar, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland," the statement added.
This seizure supports @POTUS Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was executed by DHS components with support from @DeptofWar, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland.
Russia's state broadcaster shows visuals of the US attempting to seize Russian oil tanker in Atlantic.
Russia's state broadcaster shows visuals of US attempting to seize Russian oil tanker in Atlantic.pic.twitter.com/l91EFZxzq2 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 7, 2026
