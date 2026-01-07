US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker ‘Marinera’ In North Atlantic

The United States has seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera, in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro.

In a post on X, the US military's European Command posted a statement while confirming the operation. The statement added that the Justice Department, Homeland Security Department and Defence Department had seized the tanker for violations of US sanctions.

"This seizure supports @POTUS Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was executed by DHS components with support from @DeptofWar, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland," the statement added.

Russia's state broadcaster shows visuals of the US attempting to seize Russian oil tanker in Atlantic.