US Senator Says Venezuela’s Maduro Will Face Trial On Criminal Charges

A US senator said Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro will stand trial in the United States on criminal charges, escalating tensions surrounding the crisis.

 

|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US Senator Says Venezuela’s Maduro Will Face Trial On Criminal ChargesImage Credit: ( ANI )

Washington DC: Utah Senator Mike Lee on Saturday said he was told by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by US personnel and will be taken to the United States to face criminal charges.

In a post on X, Lee said Rubio informed him that the US operation was carried out to execute an arrest warrant and that the military action seen overnight was aimed at protecting those involved. He added that the move likely falls under the US president’s constitutional authority under Article II to safeguard American personnel from an imminent or actual threat.

Lee later said he had been told no further action was expected in Venezuela now that Maduro was in US custody.

The remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States had launched a large scale strike against Venezuela, during which Maduro and his wife were “captured and flown out of the country.” In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies and that more details would be shared at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago.

 

The developments come amid sharply rising tensions between United States and Venezuela. Trump has repeatedly accused Maduro of leading what he has described as a “narco-terrorist” government. Washington has also imposed sanctions on vessels it alleges are involved in transporting Venezuelan oil and stepped up military actions against boats it claims are linked to drug trafficking. Trump has repeatedly called on Maduro to step down, accusing Venezuela of hostile actions against the US.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government strongly rejected and condemned what it called a “military aggression” by the United States. In an official statement, Caracas accused Washington of violating the UN Charter and endangering regional peace by carrying out attacks on civilian and military targets in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

The statement alleged that the US action was aimed at seizing Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly oil and minerals, and undermining its political independence. It rejected what it described as attempts at “regime change” and said the Bolivarian National Armed Forces had been deployed nationwide to safeguard sovereignty and public order.

Venezuela said it would raise the issue before the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary General, CELAC and the Non Aligned Movement. It added that Maduro had ordered the activation of national defence plans and declared a State of External Commotion across the country. Citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, the government said it reserves the right to legitimate self defence and called on countries worldwide to express solidarity.

(With Inputs From ANI

