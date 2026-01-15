US: Senators Move To Tighten Immigration Laws For Illegal Immigrants Convicted In Fatal DUI Cases

US: Two Republican senators from Texas have introduced a bill seeking stricter immigration consequences for undocumented immigrants convicted of drunk driving offences that result in death or serious injury.

The proposed legislation, titled the Stop Illegal Aliens Drunk Driving Act, aims to categorise such crimes as aggravated felonies under US immigration law. If passed, the move would allow authorities to detain and deport offenders and permanently block them from accessing immigration benefits, including asylum or a Green Card.

Announcing the proposal, Senator Ted Cruz said the bill would address loopholes that have limited law enforcement action. “This legislation closes a gap that has prevented authorities from fully protecting Americans and will help make our communities safer,” he said.

His fellow Texas senator, John Cornyn, said the measure is meant to act as a strong deterrent. “There should be zero mercy for illegal aliens who not only break immigration laws but also endanger lives by driving drunk,” Cornyn said, adding that such offenders should be punished and barred from ever re-entering the US.

The bill has also drawn bipartisan backing. Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego said accountability is essential to maintaining a fair and effective immigration system, noting that DUI offences causing serious harm or death are grave crimes.

Other Republican co-sponsors include Senators Ted Budd, Thom Tillis, Cynthia Lummis, Bill Hagerty, John Kennedy, Eric Schmitt, James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin.

Supporters argued that drunk driving carries fatal consequences and said undocumented immigrants who commit repeated DUI offences should face swift removal. The bill has also received endorsements from groups such as the Border Trade Alliance, the Federation for American Immigration Reform, and NumbersUSA.

Under existing law, undocumented immigrants can be deported following DUI or DWI convictions. However, backers of the proposal say enforcement gaps have allowed some offenders to return to the US and commit further crimes.

The legislation seeks to clearly define DUI or DWI cases involving death or serious injury as aggravated felonies under the Immigration and Nationality Act, making deportation mandatory and permanently barring offenders from re-entry.

(With Inputs From IANS)